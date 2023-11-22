videos
Gravitas: Patanjali snubbed by Supreme Court for false advertising
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 22, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Patanjali has been snubbed by the Supreme Court over false advertising. The top court has said it will charge Patanjali with a rupee one crore fine for every false advertisement.
