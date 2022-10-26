Gravitas: Pak's attempts to negotiate peace with TTP backfire

Published: Oct 26, 2022, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Pakistan's attempts to negotiate with the Tehreek-i-Taliban are backfiring. The TTP is attacking not just citizens but also security forces. Why have the talks failed? How strong has the TTP become? Molly Gambhir tells you
Read in App