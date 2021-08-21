Gravitas: Pakistan orchestrates terror regrouping in Kabul

Aug 21, 2021, 01:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A terror regrouping is underway in Kabul. Terrorists of all hues are trying to make the fallen capital their base. Orchestrating this regrouping is Pakistan's deep state led by the ISI. Palki Sharma tells you how.
