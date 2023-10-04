Gravitas: New AI trend lets people reinvent their high school avatars

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
A new AI trend, called the AI Yearbook trend, is letting people experience the 90's version of themselves. The trend alters the user's appearance to make them look like a school student. But does this trend have a dark side? Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos