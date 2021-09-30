Gravitas| Najla Bouden Romdhane: First woman leader in the Arab World

Sep 30, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Najla Bouden Romdhane has been appointed Tunisia's first woman Prime Minister. She will also be the Arab World's first woman leader. What's her story? Palki Sharma gets you a report.
