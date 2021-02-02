Gravitas: Myanmar Coup: China calls it a 'cabinet reshuffle'

Feb 02, 2021, 11.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Governments around the world and the UN have condemned the military coup in Myanmar. They are calling for the release of the elected leaders - including Aung San Suu Kyi. But China has labelled the coup 'a cabinet reshuffle.'
