Gravitas: Meet the lady challenging Aung San Suu Kyi's rule

Sep 22, 2020, 12.25 AM(IST)
Myanmar is set to hold its most crucial election in November. Aung San Suu Kyi's former ally Thet Thet Khine has emerged as a key challenger. Meanwhile, the Rohingya community in the country remains disenfranchised.