Gravitas: Libya suffers under heavy rain, bursting dams | Who built the faulty dams?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Storm Daniel caused havoc in parts of Libya. Bursting of dams flooded the city of Derna, but what made the dams collapse? Was it the heavy rains, or the faulty construction of the dams? Who is to blame?

