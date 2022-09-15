Gravitas: Kazakhstan to change the name of its capital back to Astana

Published: Sep 15, 2022, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Kazakhstan is changing the name of its capital city from Nur-Sultan to Astana. It was only in 2019 that the capital was named Nur-Sultan from Astana. What explains the reversal? Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.
