Gravitas: Karima Baloch's husband accuses Pakistan for her killing

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Karima Baloch's husband, Hammal Haider, has now accused the Pakistan's ISI for killing the activist. He has also called out Trudeau for not paying attention to the issue. Who actually killed Baloch? Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

