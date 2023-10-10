Gravitas: Israel at war: Horrific videos of human suffering emerge

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
The Israel-Hamas war has entered its 4th day. 100+ people have died on the Israeli side, the death toll in Palestine stands at 770. Amid the battle, horrific videos of human suffering have emerged. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos