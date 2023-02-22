Gravitas: Is bad air causing us to lose our sense of smell?

New research suggests that air pollution might be causing us to lose our sense of smell. Exposure to high levels of particulate matter can lead to reduced lung function, respiratory infections and aggravated asthma from short-term exposure. Long-term or chronic exposure to fine particulate matter increases a person’s risk for diseases with a longer onset, like stroke and cancer. But beyond inflammatory sinonasal and neurocognitive diseases, air pollution is contributing to loss of smell, known as anosmia. Our sense of smell helps with appetite, and also serves as a warning system to avert dangers and toxins. The unique positioning of the olfactory nerve in the nasal cavity places the olfactory system at particular risk from airborne pollutants.