Gravitas: Is America protecting the human rights of its own citizens?

Mar 30, 2021, 11.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The US will release a report on human rights in nearly 200 nations. But, is it doing enough to protect the rights of its own citizens? 10 months ago, the world saw the final minutes of George Floyd. Asian Americans are being targeted in hate crimes.
