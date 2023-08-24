Gravitas: Iran, UAE Among 6 Nations To Join BRICS | What Bloc Expansion Means For India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
In a significant development, the BRICS group, comprised of five nations dedicated to advocating for the "Global South," has taken a monumental step. With the admission of six new members, this coalition of emerging global powers is set to more than double in size. This strategic move not only strengthens BRICS but also positions it as a formidable geopolitical contender alongside the G7. While some of the new member additions align with India's lobbying efforts, others have invoked caution. Molly Gambhir reports.

