Gravitas: India's National Capital Region enveloped in toxic smog

Published: Nov 05, 2022, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
It is the same story every year. Once again, India's National Capital Region has been enveloped in toxic smog. Parts of Delhi have recorded AQI of 500. Who is at fault here? Is there a solution? Priyanka Sharma tells you.
Read in App