Gravitas: India's Election Commission makes electoral bonds data from SBI public

India's Election Commission has made public the data of electoral bonds which reveals purchases made by companies as well as individuals to political parties. The data includes purchases of bonds of three denominations - ₹ 1 lakh, ₹ 10 lakh and ₹ 1 crore, dating back to April 12, 2019. The government-run SBI bank submitted the data on Tuesday and submitted the affidavit to the Supreme Court of India the day after that. The affidavit says that 22,217 electoral bonds were issued between April 2019 and February 15, 2024, before the Supreme Court struck down the scheme after declaring it unconstitutional.