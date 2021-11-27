Gravitas: India's Constitution Day: Lesser-known facts about the Constitution

Nov 27, 2021, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
On November 26, India marked its 72nd Constitution Day. It was on this day in 1949 when the constitution of India was drafted. What went into its making? Palki Sharma gets you some lesser-known facts from history.
