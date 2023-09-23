Gravitas: Indian actor wins battle against AI | Artists vs AI

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
Indian Actor Anil Kapoor has won a landmark judgment against the misuse of Artificial Intelligence. Authors have also proposed a lawsuit against ChatGPT-owner OpenAI for illegally using authors' works. Is AI threatening literature culture? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos