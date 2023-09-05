Gravitas: India vs Pakistan cricket match tickets selling for over $60,000

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Social media users are calling out ticket-selling platforms for selling India vs Pakistan world cup match tickets for over $60,000. Are platforms taking advantage of the fans' excitement? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos