Gravitas: India preparing for the Post-Pandemic World

Dec 29, 2020, 12.30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India is preparing for a leadership role in the Post-Pandemic World. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is in Qatar and Army Chief Gen. Naravane is in South Korea. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you why these visits are very significant.
