Gravitas: India calls out Sri Lanka over Tamil reconciliation

Published: Sep 14, 2022, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India criticised Sri Lanka over the 'lack of measurable progress' in the reconciliation of Lankan Tamils. Is India leveraging the issue after Colombo's decision to permit a Chinese research voyage last month? Molly Gambhir tells you.
