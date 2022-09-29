Gravitas: IMF issues a rare & stinging rebuke to the UK

Sep 29, 2022
After the UK unveiled its biggest tax package in 50 years, the IMF has issued a rare & stinging rebuke. It has asked UK to re-evaluate the tax cuts, calling them a threat to the 'cost of living' crisis. Priyanka Sharma explains.
