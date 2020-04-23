Gravitas: IMF Chief Economist: India to grow at 0.5% in 2020 | Exclusive

Apr 23, 2020, 01.05 AM(IST)
In an exclusive conversation with WION, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has said that India's GDP growth will fall to 0.5% in this calendar year. WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.