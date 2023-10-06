Gravitas | ICC World Cup 2023: India-Pak match to steal the show

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Fans to flood the city of Ahmedabad for the India vs Pakistan match on October 14. Experts say the tournament could cause inflation to rise. India will host the ICC World Cup for the first time since 2011.

