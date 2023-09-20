Gravitas: Historic bill for Indian women in politics | Explained

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
Women's Reservation Bill has been tabled in the Lower House of the Parliament. It will now be deliberated on by the members of parliament. What does the bill actually propose? Will it finally be passed? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

