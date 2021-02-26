Gravitas: Germany fights radical Islam

Feb 26, 2021, 11.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Germany is combating radical Islam with an unprecedented crackdown. - A radical group has been outlawed - 800 cops, including SWAT teams, conducted raids - The de-facto recruiter for ISIS has been jailed WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
