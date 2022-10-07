Gravitas: Gambia Cough Syrup deaths: All you need to know

Published: Oct 07, 2022, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
WHO has sounded a global alert over the deaths of 66 children in the Gambia allegedly due to unsafe cough syrups. It says the products caused kidney injuries in children. Where were the products manufactured? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.
