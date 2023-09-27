Gravitas: From internet joke to one-night restaurant to a New York steakhouse

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
A "fake steakhouse" that started as "an elaborate joke" between a group of tech industry friends has gone viral after putting on its first sitting in New York City. Mehran’s Steak House, which had previously only existed as a Google Maps, drew diners to its first – and last – night in business.

