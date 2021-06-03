Gravitas: Fauci's e-mails reveal U.S pandemic mess

Jun 03, 2021, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Newly released e-mails of Dr Antony Fauci have revealed how the U.S botched up its pandemic response in the early months of 2020. From unscientific advice to mixed messages, the Trump-Fauci show was a trainwreck.
