Gravitas: Did Anthony Fauci downplay the "lab leak" theory?
Jun 04, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Critics of Anthony Fauci call him a friend of China. But America's top infectious disease expert has called on Beijing to share medical records of researchers from the Wuhan Lab. Where does Fauci stand on the origins of the Wuhan virus?
