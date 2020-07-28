Gravitas: Consulate shutdowns, New phase of US-China conflict?

Jul 28, 2020, 12.55 AM(IST)
After the Chinese consulate in Houston was ordered to shut down, China has now shut & taken full control of the U.S. Consulate in Chengdu. Do the Consulate shutdowns signal a new phase of the US-China conflict? WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report.