Gravitas: China's new debt trap: Karachi port

Oct 06, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
China and Pakistan have signed a precursor deal to develop the Karachi coastline. Beijing is expected to invest $3.5 billion in what is being called another debt trap. What does this deal mean for the Gwadar port? Palki Sharma tells you.
Read in App