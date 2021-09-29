Gravitas: China's $300 billion debt bomb: Evergrande is missing payments

Sep 29, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
China's Evergrande is missing its debt payments. At least 70,000 retail investors have suffered losses. Molly Gambhir tells you how the crisis at Evergrande has popped China's real estate bubble.
