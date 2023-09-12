Gravitas: China reluctantly welcomes India's game-changing trade route as BRI revival falters

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
China has welcomed the mega India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor that was unveiled at the G20 summit with the condition that it is not used as a 'geopolitical tool.' Watch this video as we dissect how the IMEC project is markedly different from BRI.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos