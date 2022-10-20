Gravitas: China blocks India at the UNSC again

Published: Oct 20, 2022, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
China once again blocks India and the U.S. from adding a Pakistan-based terrorist to the global terrorist list. Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood's inclusion on the blacklist has been put on hold by China. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
