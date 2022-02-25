Gravitas: Chaos & Panic grips Ukraine

Feb 25, 2022, 01:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Russian airstrikes upended the lives of Ukrainians in a matter of hours. 10 civilians have died, scores have been injured, thousands are fleeing to Poland. What did the people of Ukraine do to deserve this? Palki Sharma gets you a report.
