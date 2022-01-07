Gravitas: Are we headed towards a 'mass-Extinction' of languages?

Jan 07, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A new study has warned of 'mass-extinction' of languages by the end of 21st century. It says, 1500 languages are already on the brink of extinction. Which countries are these languages from? Palki Sharma has a report.
