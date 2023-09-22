Gravitas: Are Ukraine's allies abandoning Zelensky?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Are Ukraine's allies abandoning Zelensky? Poland has decided to stop sending weapons to Ukraine. Slovakia & Hungary have decided to ban Ukrainian grain imports. Has Europe become tired of Ukraine's demands? Here's what Molly Gambhir has to say.

