Gravitas: America's top general "hid nukes" from Donald Trump

Sep 16, 2021, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In the final days of the Trump Administration - America's top military commander General Mark Milley was worried that Donald Trump will start a nuclear war. So, he took secret steps to limit his power to launch nukes. Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App