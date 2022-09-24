Gravitas: 66% of Indian pilots doze off in the cockpit, reveals survey

Published: Sep 24, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Approximately 66% of the 542 Indian pilots who participated in a recent study on "daytime sleepiness" acknowledged falling asleep in the cockpit without alerting the rest of the crew. Molly Gambhir tells you the risks associated with these findings.
