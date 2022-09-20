Gravitas: 40 years of emojis

Published: Sep 20, 2022, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
It's been 40 years since the first emoji was used at a university in the United States. Since then, these special characters have become a staple of online conversations. What do the next 40 years hold for emojis? Priyanka Sharma tells you.
