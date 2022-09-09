Gravitas: 32 killed in Vietnam karaoke bar fire

Published: Sep 09, 2022, 01:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
At least 32 people have died and 15 others have been injured after a karaoke bar caught fire in Vietnam. This is not the first such incident in a country popular for its karaoke bars. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.
