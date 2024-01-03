LIVE TV

Gravitas | 2024 to be the year of crypto currency?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 11:35 PM IST
Will 2024 be the year of crypto? Just 3 days into 2024, crypto currencies are beginning to soar. Bitcoin has surpassed $45,000 for the first time in 2 years. Molly Gambhir reports.

