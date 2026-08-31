/Grand Canyon flood leaves 15 missing, 62 evacuated as rescue efforts intensify

Rescue operations are underway after severe flooding in the Grand Canyon region left 15 people missing and forced the evacuation of 62 others. Emergency teams have been deployed to search affected areas as authorities assess damage caused by rapidly rising waters. The flooding follows intense weather conditions that triggered dangerous flash floods across parts of the canyon. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely while warning residents and visitors to remain alert. Search and rescue efforts remain focused on locating those unaccounted for as the emergency response enters a critical phase.