Got a minute?: Festival awards 60-second films tackling 'women empowerment'

Dec 09, 2020, 10.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
One film, one-minute, filmed on one phone -- that was the simple criteria for the 16th edition of the Mobile Film festival that concluded on Monday (December 7) evening that tackled the theme of 'Women Empowerment' this year.
