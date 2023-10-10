Google searches spike for 'parity' as Euro-Dollar debate heats up

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
One euro has been worth $1 for less than a year and speculation of the single currency returning to that level is once again infiltrating market conversation. Analysts have lowered their expectations to a little under $1 in the previous two weeks. Google searches for the term parity have also increased.

