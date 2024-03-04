Google co-founder Sergey Brin accused in plane crash that killed two

Google co-founder Sergey Brin is facing a lawsuit following a fatal plane crash that claimed the lives of two pilots in March 2023. The legal action was filed on February 13th in a court of California that alleges a maintenance error caused which caused the tragic incident. Now the complaint specifically states that a mechanic installed an extra fuel system without proper procedures leading to the crash. Furthermore it's alleged that Brin's team deliberately obstructed the investigation process by slowing down efforts to retrieve evidence. Watch to know more!