/Gold hits record high above $3,500 an ounce

Gold prices have hit an all-time high, as global investors rush toward safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions and expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut. The precious metal's rally is being fueled by fears of global economic slowdown, inflation uncertainty, and persistent instability in key regions. With bullion shining brighter than ever, analysts believe gold could climb even higher if central banks ease monetary policy further. Here’s what’s driving this historic surge in gold — and what it means for the global markets.