Going broke scares Americans more than death

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
The landscape of retirement planning in the United States has descended into a realm of chilling uncertainty. Well transforming the reverted American Dream into a sinister tale of trick or treat once a cherished fantasy the notion of an early retirement that's turning into a nightmare and to make matters worse here a recent survey says most Americans fear going broke more than death itself.

