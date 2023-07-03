Global warming heating up land & sea as earth's temperature rises

The world is getting hotter. Both land and sea temperatures are at a record-breaking high. And as per climate experts, the target of keeping long-term global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius is moving out of reach. Parts of north America were 10 degree Celsius above the seasonal average this month. Wildfires in Canada and the US East coast have led to record-breaking carbon emissions- 160 million metric tons. Extreme heat has also been recorded in India, China, Spain, Iran and Vietnam punishing droughts have also been witnessed across the world this year sea surface temperatures are also rapidly increasing.